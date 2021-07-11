Lition (LIT) Price Tops $0.0098

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Lition coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lition has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Lition has a market cap of $346,548.74 and $1,152.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,916.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,139.39 or 0.06307856 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $498.91 or 0.01471008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.51 or 0.00399551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00145958 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.95 or 0.00630811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.78 or 0.00409194 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.48 or 0.00328694 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition (CRYPTO:LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. “

Lition Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

