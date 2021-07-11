Lobstex (LOBS) Price Down 0.3% This Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $71,410.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0589 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lobstex alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,214,540 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.