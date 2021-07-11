LocalCoinSwap Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4,084.00 (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $963,094.07 and approximately $4,084.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.04 or 0.00231200 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001353 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.29 or 0.00752580 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004107 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000085 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LocalCoinSwap is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,514,562 coins and its circulating supply is 51,301,786 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

