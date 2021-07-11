Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.43.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOGI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

LOGI opened at $126.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.60. Logitech International has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Logitech International will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $241,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at $209,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Logitech International by 530.4% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Logitech International by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in Logitech International by 24.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

