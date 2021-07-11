Loopring [NEO] (LRN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $30.00

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Loopring [NEO] has a market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Switcheo Network, IDAX and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00116719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.16 or 0.00162477 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,951.01 or 1.00008519 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $324.45 or 0.00955737 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Coin Profile

Loopring [NEO] was first traded on April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring [NEO] is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinMex, Gate.io, IDAX, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

