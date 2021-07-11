Lossless (LSS) 1-Day Volume Tops $479,660.00

Lossless (CURRENCY:LSS) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Lossless coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lossless has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lossless has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $479,660.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00116313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00160833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,194.09 or 0.99894448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $324.67 or 0.00948496 BTC.

Lossless Coin Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,816 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Lossless Coin Trading

