Lotto (LOTTO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $95,418.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Lotto has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Lotto has a market capitalization of $32.45 million and $95,418.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.02 or 0.00398629 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000579 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lotto using one of the exchanges listed above.

