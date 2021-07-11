Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Head to Head Review

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) and ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

This table compares Luminar Technologies and ADOMANI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 490.87 -$362.30 million N/A N/A ADOMANI $620,000.00 182.02 -$4.39 million N/A N/A

ADOMANI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Luminar Technologies and ADOMANI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04% ADOMANI -493.66% -30.55% -27.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Luminar Technologies and ADOMANI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luminar Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63 ADOMANI 0 0 1 0 3.00

Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $30.14, indicating a potential upside of 49.59%. ADOMANI has a consensus price target of $0.70, indicating a potential upside of 82.34%. Given ADOMANI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ADOMANI is more favorable than Luminar Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADOMANI has a beta of 4.17, indicating that its stock price is 317% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About ADOMANI

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.