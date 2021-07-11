Lunyr Market Capitalization Reaches $434,319.61 (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Lunyr has a total market capitalization of $434,319.61 and approximately $1,530.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00053583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.23 or 0.00885855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

Lunyr (LUN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Lunyr Coin Trading

