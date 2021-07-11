Lympo Market Token Trading Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (LMT)

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lympo Market Token has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lympo Market Token has a total market cap of $9.87 million and $347,181.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00119119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00162683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,845.02 or 0.99789961 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.80 or 0.00963537 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

