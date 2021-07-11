LYNC Network (LYNC) Price Tops $0.52

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. LYNC Network has a market cap of $502,780.79 and approximately $10.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LYNC Network has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One LYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.69 or 0.00045419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00116533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00160904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,500.29 or 0.99871618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.68 or 0.00948570 BTC.

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 972,827 coins. The official website for LYNC Network is lync.network . LYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @thelyncnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LYNC Network is medium.com/@lyncnetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

