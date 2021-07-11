LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Summit Street Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 3.5% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research
upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.
Shares of LYB stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.73. 2,209,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.70. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.
Summit Street Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 3.5% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $650,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $10,585,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
LYB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research
raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.88.
NYSE LYB traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,358. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.70.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.
LyondellBasell Industries Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.