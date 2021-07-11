LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Summit Street Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up approximately 3.5% of Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Summit Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $67,197.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock worth $254,077. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.73. 2,209,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,678,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.70. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $61.52 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The company had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

