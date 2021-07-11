Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,873 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.09% of Mack-Cali Realty worth $15,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the first quarter worth $157,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.12 and a beta of 1.05. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $17.94.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 10,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $163,517.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares in the company, valued at $139,410.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 470,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,716,491. Insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

CLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

