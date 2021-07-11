Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Shares Sold by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC decreased its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Macquarie Infrastructure makes up 1.4% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Western Standard LLC owned about 0.07% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of MIC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.79. The stock had a trading volume of 955,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,574. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.47 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 97.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $264.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

