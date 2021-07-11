Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,410,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,396 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $16,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,479,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,772,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,671,000 after purchasing an additional 502,147 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,926,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,474 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,254,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,800,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

