MahaDAO Market Cap Reaches $3.84 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00005203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and approximately $198,379.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00045214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00118258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.02 or 0.00160747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,264.86 or 1.00112206 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.23 or 0.00961908 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,243 coins. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

MahaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

