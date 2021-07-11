Maincoin (MNC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3,536.00

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $778,161.88 and approximately $3,536.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maincoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Maincoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maincoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00053666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.74 or 0.00896647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00044513 BTC.

Maincoin Coin Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maincoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maincoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.