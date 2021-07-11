Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 1,094.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MFC opened at $19.25 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MFC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

