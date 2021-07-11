MAP Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $1.02 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 11th. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $15.34 million and $1.02 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045580 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00116440 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00162616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,923.44 or 1.00131260 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.76 or 0.00958584 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

