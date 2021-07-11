Maple 24-Hour Volume Tops $7,659.00 (MPL)

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, Maple has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for $7.36 or 0.00021765 BTC on major exchanges. Maple has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $7,659.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017414 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $295.32 or 0.00872962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005408 BTC.

About Maple

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.