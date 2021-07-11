Maple (MPL) Market Cap Tops $4.89 Million

Maple (CURRENCY:MPL) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Maple coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.57 or 0.00022130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Maple has traded up 16.2% against the US dollar. Maple has a total market cap of $4.89 million and $57,662.00 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maple alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00053739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.35 or 0.00887368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000375 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005475 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple (CRYPTO:MPL) is a coin. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 645,931 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project

According to CryptoCompare, “M+Plus (MPL) is an Ethereum (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It can be used to exchange value between the M+Plus participants within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Maple

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maple and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.