Marlin Price Hits $0.0649 on Major Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. During the last seven days, Marlin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Marlin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $47.85 million and $6.70 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Marlin Profile

Marlin’s genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Marlin is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

