Maro (MARO) Hits Market Cap of $25.12 Million

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. In the last seven days, Maro has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar. One Maro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000151 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $25.12 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maro Profile

Maro is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 944,215,339 coins and its circulating supply is 487,190,184 coins. The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maro is ma.ro/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

