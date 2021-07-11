Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will announce earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings per share of ($1.76) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $10.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

NYSE:VAC opened at $159.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 2.59.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,796,000 after buying an additional 266,450 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after acquiring an additional 457,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,139,000 after acquiring an additional 53,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 501,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,818,000 after acquiring an additional 212,906 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,090,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

