Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Stock Holdings Cut by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $8,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VAC opened at $159.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.70. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

