Mask Network (MASK) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.63 or 0.00010690 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $46.55 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00053629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017313 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.20 or 0.00899012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005425 BTC.

Mask Network Coin Profile

Mask Network (MASK) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,826,666 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

