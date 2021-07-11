MASQ (MASQ) Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and $195,513.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MASQ alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00115985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00160810 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,270.17 or 0.99968587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $324.31 or 0.00946037 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,011,886 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MASQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MASQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.