Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $208,677.97 and approximately $84,968.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,139.39 or 0.06307856 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00145958 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token Coin Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

