Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Janus Henderson Group PLC’s 5th Largest Position

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.0% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.21% of Mastercard worth $4,276,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,493 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,871. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MA. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $372.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.07. The company has a market cap of $369.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

