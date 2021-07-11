Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $902.05 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will post $902.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $886.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $913.50 million. Mattel reported sales of $732.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year sales of $4.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 89.94%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAT. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.47.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth $62,686,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,285,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,372,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,246 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,368,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,971 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mattel by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,153,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,014 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter worth about $22,426,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $23.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

