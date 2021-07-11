Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.7% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $15,613,000. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 156,288 shares of company stock valued at $20,778,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $145.11 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

