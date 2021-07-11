MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $545,867.07 and approximately $12,543.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,258.06 or 1.00143514 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00040629 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $435.69 or 0.01273622 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.77 or 0.00399810 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.32 or 0.00380946 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005543 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00009978 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.