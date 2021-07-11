Maxcoin (MAX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $56.00

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $339,020.38 and approximately $56.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maxcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,514.04 or 1.00137981 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00041801 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.91 or 0.01293737 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.16 or 0.00395042 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.69 or 0.00376277 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006097 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004848 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

