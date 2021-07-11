McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,278 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 0.8% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $235.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,560,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,025. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $183.01 and a 12 month high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $175.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.14.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

