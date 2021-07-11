MediShares (MDS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $317,269.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 13.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market capitalization of $6.50 million and $317,269.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00053371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.95 or 0.00889591 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005462 BTC.

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

