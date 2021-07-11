MEET.ONE Hits Market Cap of $2.54 Million (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 40.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MEET.ONE has traded up 473.2% against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $8,729.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00116665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00162762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,940.20 or 1.00096001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.47 or 0.00956911 BTC.

MEET.ONE Coin Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.