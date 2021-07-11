megaBONK Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One megaBONK coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0787 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, megaBONK has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. megaBONK has a total market capitalization of $235,977.56 and $9,902.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00053942 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.97 or 0.00902356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005381 BTC.

megaBONK Profile

MBONK is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

megaBONK Coin Trading

