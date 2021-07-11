Membrana (MBN) Price Up 37.8% This Week

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last week, Membrana has traded up 37.8% against the US dollar. One Membrana coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Membrana has a market cap of $409,196.77 and $94,295.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00053787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017459 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $305.08 or 0.00898958 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000377 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005426 BTC.

About Membrana

Membrana is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 588,316,308 coins and its circulating supply is 387,707,831 coins. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io . The official website for Membrana is membrana.io . The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana

Buying and Selling Membrana

