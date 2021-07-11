Meme (MEME) Trading Up 30.5% Over Last 7 Days

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $579.13 or 0.01694000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $16.22 million and $2.08 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Meme has traded up 30.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00376434 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003126 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00012985 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001446 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

