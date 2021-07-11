Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Achieves Market Cap of $1.40 Million

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 13% against the dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0469 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.40 million and $250.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.69 or 0.00376277 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003125 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000210 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00013044 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.59 or 0.01684506 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

