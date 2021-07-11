Merculet Tops One Day Trading Volume of $184,876.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. Merculet has a market cap of $3.42 million and approximately $184,876.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Merculet has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.00 or 0.00117184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00160612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,152.49 or 1.00049388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.55 or 0.00953703 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,332,171,294 coins. Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

