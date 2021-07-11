Mercury Market Capitalization Reaches $1.10 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Mercury has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $176.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mercury coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mercury alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00045286 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00116313 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00160833 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,194.09 or 0.99894448 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.67 or 0.00948496 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Mercury’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Mercury Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.