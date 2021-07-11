Meridian Network Market Capitalization Achieves $516,345.42 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $516,345.42 and approximately $68,751.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.67 or 0.00228672 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001460 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $257.67 or 0.00748957 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Meridian Network Coin Profile

LOCK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

