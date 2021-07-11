Metadium Price Hits $0.12 (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Metadium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000358 BTC on exchanges. Metadium has a market cap of $153.32 million and $40.76 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.40 or 0.00053583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00017214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.23 or 0.00885855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005390 BTC.

Metadium Profile

META is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 coins. The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.

