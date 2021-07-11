MetaHash Trading 10.3% Lower This Week (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One #MetaHash coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $27.10 million and approximately $896,916.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00045848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00117635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00162779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,973.84 or 1.00107148 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.62 or 0.00956517 BTC.

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,829,382,604 coins and its circulating supply is 2,659,670,489 coins. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

