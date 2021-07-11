Metal (MTL) Price Tops $1.66

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 9.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Metal coin can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00004797 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $108.69 million and approximately $60.66 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metal alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00093873 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00053666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.74 or 0.00896647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins and its circulating supply is 65,588,845 coins. The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.