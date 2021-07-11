Meter Governance Market Capitalization Achieves $5.26 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 11th. Meter Governance has a market cap of $5.26 million and $84,230.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Meter Governance has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00006638 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000287 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 124.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2020. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io . The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter uses an innovative economic and consensus design that separates currency creation (Proof of Work) with record keeping (Proof of Stake). Its value is supported by the price of 10 kWh of electricity, which is more stable in purchasing power than any fiat currency in the world. Meter is a DeFi infrastructure with a Built-in PoW based stablecoin. It strives to solve the following problems in decentralized finance:1. Lack of a crypto-native stablecoin without counterparty, oracle and regulatory risks.2. Slow performance and long confirmation times.3. Most current DeFi apps are built on Ethereum, which makes it difficult for non-Ethereum assets to develop DeFi applications. “

Meter Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.