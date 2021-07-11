Method Finance (MTHD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,741.00

Method Finance (CURRENCY:MTHD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Method Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Method Finance has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. Method Finance has a total market capitalization of $950,867.03 and approximately $1,741.00 worth of Method Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Method Finance

Method Finance (MTHD) is a coin. Method Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,304,870 coins. Method Finance’s official Twitter account is @Method_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “LPs provide liquidity to an pool like Uniswap or a protocol like Compound and receive LP tokens in return. The LP will then stake these tokens to their Method NFT SmartVault™. Protocols that integrate the UniversalVault standard can then deposit their liquidity mining rewards to the LPs NFT SmartVault™. This is a new way of providing liquidity mining rewards to LPs without forcing them to deposit into the protocol’s own staking contract. “

Method Finance Coin Trading

