Metronome Market Capitalization Reaches $37.14 Million (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. Metronome has a market capitalization of $37.14 million and $90,632.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can now be bought for $3.12 or 0.00009075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00045234 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00114727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00160572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,341.56 or 0.99994745 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.91 or 0.00951882 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,203,083 coins and its circulating supply is 11,916,709 coins. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

