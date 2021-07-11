MIB Coin Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (MIB)

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 11th. MIB Coin has a total market cap of $475,964.02 and approximately $18.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00032778 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00033376 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 419,270,791 coins and its circulating supply is 141,968,863 coins. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io . MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

